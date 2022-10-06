Art Source Photo

A gallery has been organized at the Art Source Ohio building located at 647 W. Monroe St., with three artists being featured at the event.

 By Skyler Mitchell

A group exhibition is being held currently in New Bremen, featuring the works of the artists known as Isaac Duncan III, Jack Earl and Bret Price.

The group exhibition is being organized by the group Art Source Ohio, which is currently located at 647 W. Monroe St. The gallery recently held an opening reception on Saturday, with intentions to show off the art to anyone that was interested in what these artists had to offer.

