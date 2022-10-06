A group exhibition is being held currently in New Bremen, featuring the works of the artists known as Isaac Duncan III, Jack Earl and Bret Price.
The group exhibition is being organized by the group Art Source Ohio, which is currently located at 647 W. Monroe St. The gallery recently held an opening reception on Saturday, with intentions to show off the art to anyone that was interested in what these artists had to offer.
The gallery features the works of ceramic sculpture artists Jack Earl, an Ohio native who has been working in art ever since he was high school, as well as working in art education at the Toledo Museum of Art and Design and the Virginia Commonwealth University. His works have been features in various touring exhibitions and the Museum of Arts and Design in New York City, and featured in magazines such as Craft Horizons. He still presents works in many collections and has been working full time as an artist ever since.
Bret Price is a contemporary sculptor who lives in Orange County California, while also working part of the year at his sculpture farm in New Bremen itself. His works mainly focus on steel artworks of varying sizes that have featured in many different private collections, as well as museums such as the Smithsonian Art Museum and the Pepsico Collection. He has worked as a member of the Mid South Sculpture Alliance as well as featuring in many talks involving his work at universities across the country.
Isaac Duncan III is a New York native who works primarily in metal sculptures who has taught art from elementary school to university over the years. His works have been featured in various galleries such as the Archi-Treasures, Richard Hunt Studio Center and Association of Visual Artists. Having won awards such as the Tennessee Arts Commission Individual Artist Fellowship, he has various works big and small located in many different places in America.
The gallery is going to remain open until Nov. 20, with Art Source Ohio encouraging anyone to visit whenever they have the time. Their hours will be from 1 to 5 p.m., with plans to be open from Wednesday through Sunday of every week until it closes, with more information about these artists being available online at any time.