State and local officials broke ground Monday on a what will eventually become 25 acres of wetlands known as the Burntwood-Langenkamp Wetland Conservation Area benefitting Grand Lake St. Marys.
A total of 88 floodplain acres were purchased by the Lake Facilities Authority with grant money from the H2Ohio Program. The land was owned by several members of the Langenkamp family who came into an agreement to sell the property.
Family member Beth Dammeyer said at first they were’t sure if they would sell the land, as their parents had told them not to.
But they looked back through all of the ownership papers, and found that the U.S. government originally donated the marshlands to farmers to see if it could be farmed. By selling the property they would help return the land to its original state.
“I thought that was kind of interesting,” Dammeyer said.
The H2Ohio program was developed in 2019 with plenty of input from those officials who are working to improve Grand Lake.
