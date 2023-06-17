Dale and Lori Brown have started Six Mile Farm, as they prepare for retirement down the road. Dale’s parents ran Brown’s Roadside Market by Southmoor Shores, which he and siblings helped with, so produce has been a part of his life for a long time.
“It came about because its something we enjoy to do. We decided to make it bigger last year,” said Lori.
“It’s something we figured we could both do in retirement that we both enjoy. It’s a hobby now, but it could be more later,”
Dale chimed in.The name comes from their farm’s location, which is six miles from St.Marys.
“It’s not something that is going to encompass our whole year. We’ll still have time in retirement to do retirement stuff,” said Lori. Dale explained that with their last child having just graduated from Memorial High School, that they’re going to have more time on their hands as well.
