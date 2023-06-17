Six Mile Farms

Lori and Dale Brown have opened Six Mile Farms which will offer their produce for sale locally.

 Photo by Brent Melton for The Evening Leader

Dale and Lori Brown have started Six Mile Farm, as they prepare for retirement down the road. Dale’s parents ran Brown’s Roadside Market by Southmoor Shores, which he and siblings helped with, so produce has been a part of his life for a long time.

“It came about because its something we enjoy to do. We decided to make it bigger last year,” said Lori.

Tags

Recommended for you