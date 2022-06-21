CELINA — Celina started the summer off with music on Sunday with the Celina Summer Concert Series kicking off in Lake Shore Park.
The Celina Summer Concert Series is a schedule of shows that are aimed to be held every week for the people of Ohio, going on from mid-June to early August. Sunday was the first official time they were able to hold it this year, starting with a band fresh off their work on “American Idol,” Cole Ritter and The Night Owls.
“This is actually our first one this summer,” said Chris Mohler, a member of the committee that helped organize the summer events. “For those who tried to come down last Sunday, we tried our hardest to get that thing to go, but the weather did not cooperate.”
The series was originally slated to start earlier this month on June 12, with the band Blind Date being the openers for the season. The weather, however, made things difficult by messing with the equipment, though Mohler said that he and the rest of the committee in charge of organizing the series were glad to start it anyway.
“We’re excited to be here, it’s a very beautiful night,” said Mohler about the event. It has become a tradition for the city of Celina, and has been going on since 2003. “If you take out that darn COVID year, this is our 18th season.”
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Tuesday's edition of The Evening Leader.