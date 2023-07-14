Grants given out on Wednesday at St. Marys Theater

The St. Marys Community Foundation handed out scholarship grants to students on Wednesday at the St. Marys Theater.

 Photo by Skyler Mitchell

The St. Marys Community Foundation held the 2023 Scholarships Annual Meeting on Wednesday in order to give various students a head start into their futures.

The meeting was held at the St. Marys Theater, with students and parents coming to attend the event from all over. The event started with a brief presentation by Doug Spencer of the Friends of St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House, who explained what they had planned for the future of building.

