Grants given out on Wednesday at St. Marys Theater

The St. Marys Community Foundation held the 2023 Scholarships Annual Meeting on Wednesday in order to give various students a head start into their futures.
The meeting was held at the St. Marys Theater, with students and parents coming to attend the event from all over. The event started with a brief presentation by Doug Spencer of the Friends of St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House, who explained what they had planned for the future of building.
“Phase One is pretty much done with exception,” said Spencer, mentioning that there are four phases in total that they plan on going through. They hope to get done with it soon after new front doors are added and the marquee is returned to the theater. “All I can tell you is that timelines don’t mean much these days, so they’ll be up when they’re up.”
Spencer is very proud of the effort they’ve made so far and was happy to be able to host the foundation for the night, with plans to continue as time goes on. They hope to continue making more
progress as the year goes on, with hopes to meet certain deadlines.
“A lot of people have contributed in many different ways to get the Grand back to life as we see it right now,” stated Spencer. “Really, in a years time from now that we have all four phases totally completed, this building is really alive for entertainment and educational purposes.”
Mike Makley of the St. Marys Community Foundation took over shortly afterward, talking a little about what they had planned for the night and how they would divvy things up. Around 40 different scholarships were given out during the proceedings, with a couple of new scholarships being added into the mix this year.
