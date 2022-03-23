Auglaize County township officials have ironed out what roads they want paved as part of Auglaize County Engineer’s 2022 summer paving efforts — and about half of those costs will be covered thanks to an Ohio Public Works grant of $846,000.
“The one thing we are unsure of and a little anxious about is the cost of materials,” Auglaize County Engineer Andrew Baumer said.
The application for the grant was filed in the fall when prices were lower. They were estimating asphalt at $86 to $87 a ton then; Baumer has had to bump his estimate price up to $96 per ton after hearing rumors of 15 to 20 percent increases down the line. Traffic control and other costs were bumped up as well.
“It could be $100 a ton for asphalt,” Baumer said. “The grant dollars aren’t going to go quite as far as what we were hoping.”
Bids will be opened on April 21. The cost to trustees will be based on miles paved in their township.
“It’s basically going to be the out of pocket expense from all the townships that increases,” Baumer said.
But the mild winter proved beneficial to the county department’s coffers.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Wednesday's edition of The Evening Leader.