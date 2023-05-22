Grand Lake working to de-stigmatize mental health issues

Erika Niemeyer, Jody Shaw, and Susan Bruns of the Grand Lake Health Systems Inpatient Psychiatric Services.

 Photo by Brent Melton

May is Mental Health Awareness month and Grand Lake Health Systems Inpatient Psychiatric Services are working to de-stigmatize mental health issues.

“For Mental Health Awareness month, we at the hospital wanted to raise awareness,” said Jody Shaw, Program Director for Inpatient Psychiatric Services. Shaw said that they’ve had scheduled events throughout the month, with a few yet to take place. One of the first was having a informational poster board set up.

Tags

Recommended for you