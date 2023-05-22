Grand Lake working to de-stigmatize mental health issues

May is Mental Health Awareness month and Grand Lake Health Systems Inpatient Psychiatric Services are working to de-stigmatize mental health issues.
“For Mental Health Awareness month, we at the hospital wanted to raise awareness,” said Jody Shaw, Program Director for Inpatient Psychiatric Services. Shaw said that they’ve had scheduled events throughout the month, with a few yet to take place. One of the first was having a informational poster board set up.
“We had a poster board presentation in the lobby that had different statistics about mental health, trying to break the stigma of the whole conversation,” said Shaw.
Every year during May, the push to bring awareness to mental health is something that the hospital takes in with events as well as more passive means.
“We have mental health awareness bracelets,” said Clinical As
sessment Coordinator Susan Bruns. The bright green bracelets aren’t the only visible sign either.
“All staff are allowed to wear green on Fridays this month. Thats kind the color that is nationally recognized as mental health awareness,” said Nurse Manager Erika Niemeyer. The idea behind wearing green is that when a patient come in, they may notice, and ask questions about why the staff are wearing green.
“I would say that we’re always providing education and updates about mental health, but May is when we focus on it a lot more,”
That education aspect extends to outreach, and being part of organizations who champion mental health.
“We are part of a local coalition for Auglaize, Mercer, and Hardin counties. We’ve been partnering with them for events and will be doing so later in the year in September which is Suicide Awareness Month,” said Shaw. Some of the other events they attended this month were a senior health event at Primrose, and an upcoming Mental Health Awareness run/walk at St. Marys Memorial High School.
For people who are struggling with mental health, there are free resources available to help
“There is the Hope Line and Coleman’s Crisis Center, and if
somebody calls that line, there is somebody to help 24/7 with providing them with additional resources if they’re going through a crisis,” explained Shaw. These lines aren’t only for those who are in crisis, but for people who see others who they are concerned about.
“As an example, a factory worker was walking out to his car with his friend and said that some days he doesn’t want to go on anymore,” said Bruns before continuing. “After his friend called, he was admitted to our unit. After he was there he said that he didn’t know it, but he was on the verge of hurting himself.”
She urged that if you’re feeling hopeless and helpless to call someone.
“Call 911 and tell them,” said Bruns.
“We’re always available if people don’t know where to start,” said Shaw. She said that if people call and are looking for information about how to proceed, they’re available.
“We’ve had calls for outpatients, adolescents, and we have resources we can share. Anything that we can help with, we have staff around the clock so we can answer,” said Shaw.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there is help available. You can talk to someone immediately by dialing 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or by calling 1-800442-HOPE (4673), the National Hopeline Network, Suicide & Crisis Hotline.