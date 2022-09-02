Breakfast Photo

Joint Township District Memorial Hospital of Grand Lake Health System honored their volunteers on Thursday with the Volunteer Breakfast in their conference halls.

 By Skyler Mitchell

The Joint Township District Memorial Hospital of Grand Lake Health System held a breakfast gathering on Thursday to honor the work of their volunteers that help keep their organization running.

The event is held yearly in order to honor those that worked hard within the Grand Lake Health System in order to provide an easier experience for the patients living there. The organization always attempts to celebrate them after the countless amount of hours they put in each year.

Tags

Recommended for you