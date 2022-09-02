The Joint Township District Memorial Hospital of Grand Lake Health System held a breakfast gathering on Thursday to honor the work of their volunteers that help keep their organization running.
The event is held yearly in order to honor those that worked hard within the Grand Lake Health System in order to provide an easier experience for the patients living there. The organization always attempts to celebrate them after the countless amount of hours they put in each year.
“We are celebrating our volunteers who provide countless hours of 2022service to our patients as well as our staff to continue our mission here at Grand Lake Health System,” said Grand Lake Healthy System CEO Cindy Berning, who spoke to volunteers at the breakfast. “We celebrate them everyday, but we do a big celebration once a year.”
The volunteers hit plenty of milestones this year when it came to volunteer hours and how they’ve been able to contribute to the overall experience of the JTDMH. Their overall positivity helped inspire the theme for this years breakfast, according to Berning.
“The theme of this year is “The Future is Bright at JTDMH,” stated Berning. She credits the idea to Denise Limbert, the volunteer and development coordinator of Grand Lake Healthy System. “They’ve really brought a light to our facility and just enjoy seeing their smiling face everyday.”
The organization is glad to finally get together with the volunteers and give them recognition properly. The breakfast had to be cancelled or modified due to issues involving Covid these past couple of years, but they were able to conduct it normally for this year.
