Grand Lake’s beaches get a clean sweep

Grand Lake St. Marys’ beaches were cleaned on Monday morning, much to the annoyance of the geese and seagull residents.

 Photo by Brent Melton

If you happened to be driving around Grand Lake St. Marys this afternoon, you may have seen a strange vehicle on the beaches. That vehicle was in the process of cleaning up the beaches by sifting the sand, removing trash and waste, and returning the sand back to the beach. 

“Humans are out there so there is litter that flies out of boats when they’re boating. There are also things like sticks and tree stumps and things like that, that blow in off the lake,” explained David Faler, Park Manager and Canal Lands Manager for Grand Lake St. Marys State Park.

Tags

Recommended for you