Grand Lake’s beaches get a clean sweep

If you happened to be driving around Grand Lake St. Marys this afternoon, you may have seen a strange vehicle on the beaches. That vehicle was in the process of cleaning up the beaches by sifting the sand, removing trash and waste, and returning the sand back to the beach.
“Humans are out there so there is litter that flies out of boats when they’re boating. There are also things like sticks and tree stumps and things like that, that blow in off the lake,” explained David Faler, Park Manager and Canal Lands Manager for Grand Lake St. Marys State Park.
Faler explained that the machine is a state asset that it visits each State Park that a has a beach.
“He goes around every state park that has a beach three times a year and cleans all the beaches. He’ll hit our fourth today,” said Faler. He said that he could then make his way to Lake Loramie or Indian Lake after leaving Grand Lake St. Marys. “He can knock out a bunch in a day.”
Having clean beaches is something that Faler said is important for the lake and its health.
“To keep them clean, it’s not extremely time consuming, but it can take a while,” said Faler. He said that frequently staff will go out to the beach to pick up litter, or dead fish. “But the biggest thing is the geese.”
He explained that it isn’t the geese themselves, but what they leave behind.
“When geese visit our beach, they like to eat grass, and anything that eats something, expels something,” said Faler. Those droppings require Faler and his crews to test every two weeks for E-coli count.
“Typically if we have a problem with E-coli, its because theres been a bunch of geese on the beach,” said Faler before continuing. “So if you see geese on the beach, scare them off.”
Faler said that scaring them of doesn’t require touching them.
“Don’t touch them, but you can run towards them. You can walk your dog on a leash towards them,” said Faler. He said he has even seen people using remote control cars,or even boats to try and chase the birds away. “You can’t harm them, but you can harass them.”
“Anytime you can get the users to be a part of the big picture, things are always cleaner, and better kept,” said Faler of the importance of partnering with the public to keep beaches clean. He said that they don’t have staff dedicated to just cleaning the beaches, and that all of his staff are assigned different tasks at different times.
“We don’t have staff that is concentrated just on cleaning a beach, cleaning a restroom, or mowing grass. They’re doing all of it, and especially this time of year, we have very limited staff because ll the kids are going back to college,” explained Faler.
When someone finds an issue that needs the attention of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Faler said that they can dial #ODNR (6367) on their phone to report the issue.
“It’s basically very similar to the dispatch for the Sheriff’s Office of city police department,” said Faler. He said that those calls can be for Park Officers, Wildlife Officers, and Forestry Officers as well, and that the day and time they’re called doesn’t matter.
“Anything non-emergency related that is a concern, and needs to be reported, you can call #ODNR on your cellphone and report it,” said Faler. During regular business hours you can call the park office at 419-394-3611 to report issues.