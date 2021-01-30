Having moved into a new, bigger location less than a year ago, Grand Lake Rehab is able to offer more programs to better serve the community.
One of the new services they’re gearing up to offer is their pelvic floor physical therapy, which will begin next week.
“It’s something we've been wanting to do for several years now, but we were in a facility that didn't accommodate it,” said Office Manager Krista Fry.
Fry said after they moved in to the new facility, pelvic floor therapist and Minster native Paige Gillis was living and working in Georgia at the time, reached out and wanted to start the pelvic floor therapy at Grand Lake Rehab.
“Of course, we jumped on that opportunity and didn't want to pass that up,” said Fry.
