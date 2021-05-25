Grand Lake Rehab is hosting a workshop at their new location focusing on how to better take care of your hips.
Krista Fry, the officer manager of Rehab Services, and Lauren Schott, one of the centers physical therapists, is doing the Happy Hips Workshop in order to better the physical health of those who need it. The classes will be taking place on Thursdays from May 27 to June 17 at 1065 Hager Street.
While the plan is to have four 45-minute sessions with people over the weeks, the reasons behind it are complex.
“What we’re doing is trying to just get out there and get active in our community and be able to provide them with an opportunity to do some type of exercise,” Schott said as being the one of the main reasons the center is doing. As the title of the workshop says, the focus is on one particular area. “What we’re targeting is hips. So we’re working on stretching and strengthening to kind of hit a crucial point in the body that has a big role in other area including the knees, the hips, the ankles, and the back.”
