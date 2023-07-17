Grand Lake Recreation Club continues mission on safety

Sailboats moored near the St. Marys Boat Club on Friday afternoon.

 Photo by Brent Melton

The Grand Lake Recreation Club is on a mission to keep Grand Lake St. Marys safer and more accessible for those who come to the area. One of the club’s biggest missions has been to install and maintain warning lights around the lake to let people know that there is danger ahead. 

“We take care of roughly 50 flashing red lights out there for safety. Now, we have about 21 illuminated buoys,” said the club’s President Brad Fisher.

