Grand Lake Recreation Club continues mission on safety

The Grand Lake Recreation Club is on a mission to keep Grand Lake St. Marys safer and more accessible for those who come to the area. One of the club’s biggest missions has been to install and maintain warning lights around the lake to let people know that there is danger ahead.
“We take care of roughly 50 flashing red lights out there for safety. Now, we have about 21 illuminated buoys,” said the club’s President Brad Fisher.
The Grand Lake Recreation Club (GLRC) started in 1972 as a snowmobilers club called The Grand Lake Snow Dreamers (ATV). According to the GLRC website, they offered their services to law enforcement should the need arise.
“Then came the blizzard of 1978. Within two days Mercer and the surrounding counties were covered with 8 to 15 foot snowdrifts… The Sheriff’s Department called on the Grand Lake Snow Dreamers for help delivering food and medical supplies… Many club members responded, and at great risk to themselves made deliveries all over the county,” reads part of the club’s about webpage.
The about page also notes that in the 1990’s the weather changed which resulted in less time for snowmobilers to enjoy the lake, and a loss of members. After this change, the club was renamed to what it is known as today.
“Our main purpose is to promote safe recreation of any kind at Grand Lake and the surrounding area. We now welcome boaters, ATV riders, snowmobilers, cyclists, golfers and anyone who enjoys recreation of any kind,” reads a section of the club’s about webpage.
In addition to the lights and buoys, they also take care of the oil derrick which is used as a navigational aid.
“You can always see a flashing light there to figure out where you’re at,” said Fisher. He said for nearly three year’s they’ve partnered with the Trevor Mobley Memorial Foundation to improve lake safety. The foundation was created after Trevor Mobley passed away from a jet ski accident on Grand Lake St. Marys in July of 2020.
“They’ve donated about $40,000 to use for our program,” said Fisher.
“We set out two years ago to light up the lake, so we got with the Grand Lake Recreation Club and we put together some lights to put out on the channels and rock piers,” said Eric Stachler, Trevor Mobley’s step dad. Fisher said that they’re trying to make the lake as safe as they possibly can, while making the best of the resources they have.
“We also do a lot with the Lake Improvement Association,” said Fisher. An upcoming project is an ADA accessible floating dock. “Anything we can do to make it a fun, safe, recreational like is what we do.”
“Between safety and maintenance, beach cleanups, and just cleaning up. Even just having gas to put in saws to clean channels. It doesn’t seem like much, but its all about safety,” said Keith Seitz, Vice President of the club. He said that keeping the channels clear helps keep people safe.
“If we can do cleanup, the state can keep doing what they need to do as far as dredging, which is very important for the lake, and the support of the lake,” said Fisher. He said that keeping the dredge working helps make the lake deeper, helps keep the lake cleaner, and gets rid of the algae.
“It’s all one big circle thats all of us helping make the lake the best we can,” said Fisher.