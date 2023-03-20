Grand Lake Literature Festival

Volunteers Wes Protsman and Teresa Burnett help organize books that will be for sale from authors that will be attending the upcoming literature festival.

 Photo by Brent Melton

Authors from Ohio, Michigan, and Illinois are set to converge on Tri Star’s Campus. Their visit is for the second Grand Lake Area Literature Festival. The festival is cooperative effort between Arts Place Auglaize/Mercer Center, Tri Star, and the Wright State University Lake Campus.

“We’re all working together to make the festival happen,” said Chris Noble, Co-Chairman of the Grand Lake Literature Festival Committee.

