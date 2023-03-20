Authors from Ohio, Michigan, and Illinois are set to converge on Tri Star’s Campus. Their visit is for the second Grand Lake Area Literature Festival. The festival is cooperative effort between Arts Place Auglaize/Mercer Center, Tri Star, and the Wright State University Lake Campus.
“We’re all working together to make the festival happen,” said Chris Noble, Co-Chairman of the Grand Lake Literature Festival Committee.
The festival’s purpose is to enrich peoples’ lives through literature.
“We have 20 authors coming, 14 of which strictly write for children, one for children and adults, and five others who have written for adults,” said Noble. The festival will be an open house concept where there will be a craft room for children, and activities related specifically to some of the books authors will be presenting. The event will see education students from the Wright State University Lake Campus as well as students from Tri Star’s Early Education Program helping with the craft room.
