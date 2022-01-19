ST. MARYS — The Grand Health Challenge officially kicked off its 16th year of competition on Tuesday night at Memorial High School.
Put on each year by Grand Lake Health System, this year’s competition features 262 participants from eight different counties in the area.
Kimberly Oen, owner of Just Breathe Health and Wellness in Minster, was the featured speaker on Tuesday.
The name of her studio is named after her son, Cody, who has cystic fibrosis, and 10% of the studio’s profits go to children with the life-threatening illness.
Oen is a nationally registered yoga teacher through Yoga Alliance.
She experienced a health scare in her mid-40s that was brought on by stress.
“It was destroying my health and my personal relationships,” she said. “I made the decision to change my lifestyle so I left my job because my health and my family were most important to me.”
Oen talked to the audience about her five foundations of optimal health which are: core breathing, thoughts, movements, nutrition and lifestyle.
