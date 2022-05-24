St. Marys Memorial High School celebrated their students on Sunday, with seniors receiving a graduation ceremony to end their final year. MHS seniors and their families were present in the high school gymnasium on Sunday in order to receive their diplomas after four years of work. The students were greeted first with opening remarks from their valedictorian, Elizabeth Ackroyd, who described high school as being a dance.
“There have been parts of high school where you’re not sure of the next step or a little off beat,” stated Ackroyd about the student’s time at MHS. “The music of the song of life will continue to make us learn new moves for the dance that life brings.”
Ackroyd led the audience in prayer, as well as the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the ceremony, continuing to talk about her experiences at the school and stated how they got her ready for the future. After she concluded, she gave the stand up so that the Superintendent Bill Ruane could address the students.
“As a Memorial High School graduate from the class of 2000, I’m extremely blessed and honored to stand before you today as superintendent of St. Marys City Schools,” said Ruane, who ran the introduction for the ceremony. “To the parents, family, friends, community members and staff, I would like to thank you for the support you’ve shown our students, our schools and especially these graduates.”
Ruane said that he was proud of the students that were graduating and seeing their progress in real time. He says that he wishes them the best in their future endeavors and states that he hopes they continue to represent MHS and St. Marys the best way they can.
