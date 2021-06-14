Car enthusiasts were out and about on Saturday in St. Marys.
St. Marys Chrysler held its 22 annual Mopar or No Car Drive-In with over 90 vehicles coming in and out of the dealership throughout the day.
Donations were accepted from anyone that entered the car show, which will be given to the hospice center at the hospital.
Billy Bush, from Miamisburg, was in attendance on Saturday with his sublime green 2015 Dodge Challenger that had Slimer from Ghostbuters on the left side of it.
He said since the color scheme of the car matched the iconic movie character, he figured why not make the whole car Ghostbuters’ themed.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of Monday's edition of The Evening Leader.