NEW BREMEN — A hobby helped turn a former St. Marys police offer into a television personality watched by people from all over the country.
Russ Bailey, who hosts the NKTelco-produced “BrushPile Fishing,” grew up fishing for carp in the Ottawa River.
After serving in the Air Force and getting a job at the Lima Army Tank Plant, Bailey told members of the New Bremen New Knoxville Rotary Club on Tuesday morning that his free time was spent going up to Lake Erie to fish for walleye.
When he got a job with the St. Marys Police Department, he began going crappie fishing with friends from work.
“I was hooked from that night on,” he said. “I thought it was a blast.”
His passion for crappie fishing grew from there and he had quite a successful professional career, competing for 14 national championships and winning a slew of tournaments along the way.
After the travel got to be too much, Bailey started a guide service in St. Marys which he called “pretty successful.”
From there, Bailey made his way to television when one of his sponsors called him and asked to make a show centered around crappie fishing.
“When I got this call, I said I’d do it. When I hung up, I thought, ‘I have no idea what any of this is about,” joked Bailey.
“Midwest Crappie” ran for eight years, but Bailey said that it was tough on him because he was responsible for putting together sponsors and buying air time.
“It got to be too much,” he said.
He was out of the TV game for now, but he was far from done.
Bailey recalled getting a call from B’n’M Poles, his “No. 1 sponsor from day one.”
“The owner called me and said, ‘We need to work on some informational DVDs and let’s get them in Bass Pro Shops,” said Bailey. “We ended up putting three volumes together called “Anytime Crappie.” When our first one hit the market, it was the No. 1 selling DVD in all of Bass Pro Shops.A1It was crazy, I never thought that would happen.”
Following the success of that, Bailey said he was called by Preston Myers, CEO of NKTelco, about doing a fishing show for them.
Bailey was skeptical because he felt that NKTelco didn’t know what they were getting into because shooting an outdoors show is different from other productions.
“When we go fishing, we may travel 500 miles to get a show and the conditions are great and all of a sudden, the fish turn off and we don’t get the show at all,” said Bailey, adding that he told his wife he thought it would only last for one season.
“Last year, we made our 100th episode,” remarked Bailey. “Never would I have thought that. Right now, we’re recording for our ninth season.”
