A fundraiser will be held on July 31 at the USWA Hall in St. Marys for Richard “Rick” Moyar in order to help pay for his medical bills after a year filled with medical complications.
Rick, along with his wife Jennifer, have had to endure a very difficult year since he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia in August 2020.
Suffering a stroke while he was hospitalized, Rick and Jennifer have been going in and out of hospitals to get him treatment for every problem that has come up so far. This has resulted in high medical bills, which many friends and family hope to mitigate.
“Rick’s children and his family decided to do a fundraiser for him,” Jennifer Moyar said about the event. “It’s been almost a year since his stroke. Rick has been in and out of hospitals and surgeries and has incurred many expenses.”
