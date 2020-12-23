The coronavirus pandemic has taken much away from people; jobs, time with family, money and family and friends who have passed away because of the virus.
But there is one aspect the virus has done some good.
More people are giving to those less fortunate.
Organizations and individuals have stepped up this year, especially as Christmas approaches. From the annual church services to a new food pantry opening to the increased meals and donations entities such as the Auglaize County Council on Aging have received, the amount of giving has been a bright spot in a year where they have felt few and far between.
To read the full story, see Thursday's print edition of The Evening Leader.