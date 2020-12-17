Local Girl Scouts have been hard at work spreading Christmas cheer as four St. Marys troops combined to send handmade Christmas cards to all three nursing homes in town, deliver food to Agape Ministries and even adopted children from an Angel Tree.
“We just wanted to do something nice around Christmastime, especially since it’s been such a difficult year for a lot of people,” said Nancy Mauter, leader of Troop 20579. “We thought the residents would like a little something to read so my girls — since they’re sixth and seventh graders, they’re a little older — wrote a little letter in their cards that said maybe what each girl’s favorite part about the holiday is or some other little thing to make it a bit more than just a signature in a card.”
Mauter’s troop made about 120 cards that were gathered together and delivered to Otterbein — St. Marys after one of the girls asked her mother, who works at the senior life center, if she could help deliver the cards to those who could use them. Mauter added that the card writing was not done for a badge or any other reward other than the good feeling of spreading joy.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of Friday's Dec. 18 edition of The Evening Leader.