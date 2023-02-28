Girl Scout Troop 2018

Girl Scouts from Troop 2018 conducted a trash pick up operation to beautify Memorial Park and other areas on Sunday, Feb. 26.

 Photo by Brent Melton

Girl Scouts from Troop 2018 may consist of first graders and kindergartners, but didn’t stop them from beautifying St. Marys on Sunday. The troop started off at Memorial Park, went over to the splash pad, as well as the trail between.

“I needed to do a community service project where I coordinated something. I thought about the Girl Scouts, and thought getting one of their badges would be perfect,” said Chelsea Felton, a parent to one of the scouts.

