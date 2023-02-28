Girl Scouts from Troop 2018 may consist of first graders and kindergartners, but didn’t stop them from beautifying St. Marys on Sunday. The troop started off at Memorial Park, went over to the splash pad, as well as the trail between.
“I needed to do a community service project where I coordinated something. I thought about the Girl Scouts, and thought getting one of their badges would be perfect,” said Chelsea Felton, a parent to one of the scouts.
“We decided to do a clean up project because it was for their badge they were working on,” said Felton. The badge’s requirement was that they needed to help with a landmark in their city, and to get local citizens also involved. Memorial Park happened to be that local landmark they chose, and the girls got to work. “Making it a walk seemed like a good idea, and seeing as it is cookie season, we also added selling cookies.”
