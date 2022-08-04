Ginny’s Ginger Snaps Baton Corps will be celebrating 50 years of operation this year, with a celebration planned to occur on Aug. 13.
Ginny Maurer, who founded the group sometime in 1972, announced that the corp will be participating in the SummerFest Parade that day and is planning on holding a celebration afterward for current and past members. The plan is to hold it at the on the second floor of the Wishing Well located at 153 E. Spring St.
“When I started it out, I didn’t think I’d be doing it that long but, I’m still doing it,” said Maurer as being some of her feelings about the anniversary. “We don’t have as big of groups as we used to have obviously since girls are now involved in sports and other activities.”
While the scope of the Ginger Snaps has changed over the years, as well as plenty of changes within Maurer’s life, she still has a passion for working with the group. The group has earned many titles through their hard work, which includes World Twirling Association National Show Team Champion, WTA Junior Ohio State Parade Crops Champion, WTA National Dance and Twirl Champion and WTA Show Corps Champion.
“I love the children, love the families that I work with and so forth,” stated Maurer. The corps always make sure to celebrate by holding events like the Valentine’s Cake Walk, Giant Easter Egg Hunt, Summer Picnic and the individual Halloween and Christmas parties held every year. “I’ve always enjoyed working with the girls. I just love kids.”
