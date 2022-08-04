Ginger Snaps Photo

The Ginny’s Ginger Snaps Baton Corps will be celebrating 50 years of operation at the SummerFest Parade on Aug. 13, with plans to participate in the parade and hold a party afterward for current and past members. Ginny Maurer, the founder herself, welcomes anyone wanting to celebrate the

occasion.

 Photo Provided

Ginny Maurer, who founded the group sometime in 1972, announced that the corp will be participating in the SummerFest Parade that day and is planning on holding a celebration afterward for current and past members. The plan is to hold it at the on the second floor of the Wishing Well located at 153 E. Spring St.

