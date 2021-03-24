NEW KNOXVILLE — Last week, German Farmers Insurance celebrated the opening of its new office with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
German Farmers, located at 208 W. Spring St. in New Knoxville, has been a local institution since 1877 and been serving the area ever since.
President Jim Wellman said construction on the project began in June of 2020 and he had been been working on the overall idea with the board of directors over the last two years.
“When discussing the future of our company, we knew we wanted to continue to grow and expand our operations,” said Wellman. “We knew we wanted to remain in New Knoxville so we weighed out options to remodel the existing building or tear down our old building.”
He said it ended up making more economical sense to tear down the old building and rebuild.
“We decided to rebuild because, again, we wanted to put up a building that had the ability for us to grow into,” said Wellman. “We were kind of forward looking for the next 10 to 20 years.”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of Wednesday's The Evening Leader or become an online subscriber today.