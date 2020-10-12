In November, area residents will get a chance to support local prior to the holiday season.
Holiday Shop Hop, formerly German Family Christmas, will run from Nov. 12 to Nov. 30 and it’s encouraging Auglaize county residents to patronize local businesses and embark on a scavenger hunt of sorts.
From the 12th to the 30th, customers will have the opportunity to take part in a word search game for a chance to win a goodie basket. Goodie baskets will include gift certificates to businesses in Minster, New Bremen and New Knoxville.