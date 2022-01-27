For some people, the hardest thing that they can do is to ask for someone to help them or talk to them about something that’s bothering them. The Gatekeepers of St. Marys Memorial High School aim to offer that help.
Sara Dieringer, the MHS Gatekeepers advisor and mental health professional, talked to the St. Marys Rotary Club on Wednesday about the organization and what it stands for. Promoting mental health awareness with a focus on preventing suicide, the student-led organization is something Dieringer is proud to work with.
“I was brought on approximately six years ago. I’ve been in and out St. Marys Schools doing brief counseling, intervention, coordination, crisis intervention for the five years prior to that,” stated Dieringer. This made her a known figure among parents and students in the area. “I’m also an alumnus of St. Marys, so I know a lot of these staff and students and parents. It was such a good fit.”
Dieringer is very passionate about her job, and is thus very passionate about the Gatekeepers. She works hard with the group as an advisor, aiming to improve mental wellness for students overall and make sure people are educated in how to help others.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Thursday's edition of The Evening Leader.