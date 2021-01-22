While protection against the coronavirus is being rolled out in form of the vaccine, one important industry has been left out of the phases: death care.
Currently, Ohio is in Phase 1B of its vaccination programs which includes residents 80 and older. Also included in the current phase are those with severe congenital or developmental disorders.
Death care workers were not included in this phase or Phase 1A either, which consisted of health care workers and first responders.
The Ohio Funeral Directors Association (OFDA) released a statement on Friday, urging the Ohio Department of Health and Gov. Mike DeWine to ensure funeral directors and their employees be given immediate access to the vaccine.
