A new scholarship is being offered to women in St. Marys who have an interest in business as a way to revitalize the downtown area.
Not that long ago, Jessica Skinner organized a meeting call the Transform Women’s Conference to bring people women together, especially after a tough year. Claiming it to be inspiration straight from God, the conference itself focused on women and business within St. Marys.
“I had four women who spoke, just about how different transformations, different seasons had happened,” Skinner explained. The conference itself had went off without a hitch, and plenty of people came to participate. “We had about seven or eight small businesses that donated raffle prizes.”
Family Audiology and the Wishing Well were some of the business that donated, with the latter even giving free massages to those that attended. As for where the money went, it’s going into a new scholarship that will go out to any women who wants to upgrade or start their own business in downtown St. Marys. Skinner hopes that someone will bring something new to the area and generate more interest in the city.
