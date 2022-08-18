SM Rotary Photo

Coach Bo Frye of the St. Marys Roughriders football team spoke at the St. Marys Rotary Club on Wednesday about his experience so far as being coach for the team. He also gave a brief spotlight to the players Caleb Miller, Jace Schaefer, Braden Saeler and Brayden Sullivan, who have enjoyed being part of the team due to their love for the sport.

St. Marys Roughriders head football coach Bo Frye was at the St. Marys Rotary Club on Wednesday to speak about his coaching experience as he prepares to enter his second season at the helm.

Frye opened up his presentation by bringing four of his players to the meeting with him so each could have a moment to speak about their time doing football.

