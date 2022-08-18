St. Marys Roughriders head football coach Bo Frye was at the St. Marys Rotary Club on Wednesday to speak about his coaching experience as he prepares to enter his second season at the helm.
Frye opened up his presentation by bringing four of his players to the meeting with him so each could have a moment to speak about their time doing football.
Caleb Miller, Jace Schaefer, Braden Saeler and Brayden Sullivan were called up and talked briefly on the subject.
“I’ve always played football growing up, since I was really young — in third grade,” said Schaefer as being his own experience being with the sport. It’s a sentiment that was shared with his others teammates present at the meeting. “I feel like football has always been with me. I love the sport.”
Frye has a lot of hope for this year’s season and the four students as well, having seen them grow as players before he even started as head coach. He had a reason for bringing them to the meeting, as they are prominent members within their community.
“I brought them here because they are the main four leaders for our football team,” Frye said. “But they also kind of represent our football program, our community, in their own little way.”
