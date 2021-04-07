ST. MARYS — Doug Frye, who has served as the head football coach for St. Marys for 18 of the past 23 seasons, announced Wednesday that he is stepping down.
In a statement to WCSM, school superintendent Bill Ruane said that Frye cited health concerns and wanting to spend time with family as the reasons for his decision.
Frye coached the Roughriders from 1998 to 2008. He then spent five years with rival Wapakoneta (2009-13) before returning to St. Marys in 2014.
He had a record of 37-10 over the last four seasons.