A lover of the outdoors, Allen Sniegowski wanted something to drive that wouldn’t tire himself out like the family four-wheeler.
Allen, 10, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a severe type of muscular dystrophy that primarily affects boys, got his wish on July 4.
On that Sunday, Allen received an all-terrain vehicle from TerrainHopper, an off-road electric mobility vehicle that will make getting around the outdoors easier for him.
“It went great. He was super excited about his reveal,” said Allen’s mother, Jenny Sniegowski. “It was a complete surprise. He was very excited about it. He’s been out on it several times now.”
Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a disease that Allen was born with, makes it harder for him to walk the older he gets. Jenny said that most kids with it are in wheelchairs by the age of 12.
