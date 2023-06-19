Frogmen who met Moonmen

US Navy Frogmen Mike Mallory (R) and Wes Chesser (L), recovered the Apollo 11 who capsule, spoke at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum on Wednesday

 Photo by Brent Melton

In July of 1969, Wapakoneta native Neil Armstrong became the first man to step foot on the moon, but the mission wasn’t yet complete. Returning to earth was a whole other matter, and waiting for Armstrong and his crew in the middle of the ocean were United States Navy Frogmen. 

Once their command module named Columbia splashed down, it was the Frogmen’s job to make sure it didn’t sink, and to get the astronauts to safety. Two of the Frogmen who helped recover Apollo 11 were at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum on Wednesday to give a talk about their experience.

