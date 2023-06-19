In July of 1969, Wapakoneta native Neil Armstrong became the first man to step foot on the moon, but the mission wasn’t yet complete. Returning to earth was a whole other matter, and waiting for Armstrong and his crew in the middle of the ocean were United States Navy Frogmen.
Once their command module named Columbia splashed down, it was the Frogmen’s job to make sure it didn’t sink, and to get the astronauts to safety. Two of the Frogmen who helped recover Apollo 11 were at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum on Wednesday to give a talk about their experience.
The US Navy Frogman was a product of WWII who were members of the Underwater Demolition Teams (UDTs) tasked with clearing obstacles. Today the US Navy SEALS draw their direct lineage to the Frogman, and for Frogmen Mike Mallory and Wes Chesser, they went from combat roles in Vietnam, to recovering Apollo 11.
“We were trained for war. The reason we were asked to do this, is because we were strong swimmers and we were in good shape,” explained Chesser. Chesser said he was involved with Apollo 6, Apollo 10, and finally Apollo 11 for recovery operations. He said that when he worked on Apollo 10, a mission that sent astronauts around the moon and back, it was a bit different.
“I opened the door, they were excited. The capsule was still warm to the touch,” said Mallory before continuing. “They were picking up water, slapping it at us, they were excited.”
The two then told the enthralled audience about the training they went through to be able to recover the spacecraft. They explained what they looked for in the water, as the capsule was a tiny dot, in the vast ocean. Once they spotted it, each of the Frogmen on the mission, had specific duties.
“The first guy out would put on a sea anchor. Its a giant under water sail that stabilized the craft,” explained Mallory. There were also some potential dangers as well.
“When they came through the atmosphere, they were going 20,000 miles per hours. When they landed, we were told to be careful of the heat shield because it was rough. It was jagged, and we were required to wear wetsuits for our protection,” said Chesser.
Throughout the presentation both spoke of the feared ‘moon germs’, that could potentially be on the astronauts, and the precautions they had to take.
“Astronauts had to wear a decontamination outfit. When they came out and got into the raft, they were scrubbed down with Betadine,” explained Chesser. That raft was then theoretically filled with the ‘moon germs’, and Betadine.
“We sank the raft with the ‘moon germs’. We’re going to have ‘moonzilla’ here in a few years,” joked Mallory.
Something that changed during the real mission, was the timeline.
“President Nixon came out to the ship, that a was just a big interruption from our normal procedure,” joked Chesser. He said that because of his presence, they ended up having to wait with Columbia in the ocean to be picked up.
“We had become chopped liver, we were out there waiting. Don’t know if it was an hour or hour and a half until Nixon left, and they came and rescued us,” said Chesser.
As the talk winded down, they opened the floor for questions. I asked the duo if they would do it all again.
“If I were young again, I’d try it again. It was phenomenal to find out what your limits were. We had dozens and dozens of guys quit,” said Mallory.
“I would if I could. When you’re done with training, it does’t stop, you’re continually challenged,” said