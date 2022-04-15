Cole Fischbach, the former New Knoxville Schools boys basketball team coach, will move forward with a jury trial in May after negotiations for a plea deal fell apart.
Fischbach faces an indictment in Common Pleas Court with one count with tampering with evidence, four counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and two counts of sexual imposition.
Prosecuting Attorney Laia Zink had offered a plea deal involving one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and one count of sexual imposition. Zink said Fischbaugh had countered with a count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and a second degree misdemeanor obstruction charge.
Zink said the deciding factor in negotiations has been the requirement for Fischbach to register as a sex offender, which Fischbach wants to avoid.
Zink expects to call nine witnesses including law enforcement and school officials.
Portions of a video interview are also expected to be played at trial. That is scheduled to begin May 2.
