From staff reports
Cole Fischbach, former coach of the New Knoxville boys basketball team, was arrested on Sept. 3 in connection to an incident that occurred in May and June 2021.
According to the indictment from Auglaize County, Fischbach was arrested on seven different counts, with three known ones being tampering with evidence, dissemination of harmful materials to a juvenile and sexual imposition on a victim between the ages of 13 and 16.
He is currently out on bond at this time as of Sept. 7, and has a pre-trial meeting scheduled to occur later this week.
A 2013 graduate of Delphos St. John’s, Fischbach was hired in May 2020 as the New Knoxville Rangers boys basketball coach, having resigned in July citing personal reasons.