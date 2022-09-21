Redcoat Photo

The Friends of St. Marys Theater helps celebrate the 60th reunion of the Class of 62 by putting their message on the marquee.

 By Jean McCollum

Former Minster resident Tom Sharp has taken his passion for Ohio State Football to a higher level. Sharp, who currently resides in Cincinnati, travels to ‘The Shoe’ each home football game to fulfill his duties as a Redcoat. Redcoats perform a variety of jobs including scanning tickets, directing fans to seating areas, and assisting at the pre-game ’Skull Session’ for The Ohio State Band. There are currently 1,100 Redcoats and ushers working at each OSU football game.

For Sharp, the atmosphere in the stadium on game day and the benefits that come with being a Redcoat far out weigh any monetary gains. As an employee of the university, Redcoats can bring in their own food, non alcoholic drinks and get 50% off concession prices.

