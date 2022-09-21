Former Minster resident Tom Sharp has taken his passion for Ohio State Football to a higher level. Sharp, who currently resides in Cincinnati, travels to ‘The Shoe’ each home football game to fulfill his duties as a Redcoat. Redcoats perform a variety of jobs including scanning tickets, directing fans to seating areas, and assisting at the pre-game ’Skull Session’ for The Ohio State Band. There are currently 1,100 Redcoats and ushers working at each OSU football game.
For Sharp, the atmosphere in the stadium on game day and the benefits that come with being a Redcoat far out weigh any monetary gains. As an employee of the university, Redcoats can bring in their own food, non alcoholic drinks and get 50% off concession prices.
“I have free parking,” said Sharp. “I can park in any red or green parking lot on campus. I work to the end of the first quarter and can then go anywhere in the stadium I want.”
Sharp said after his job is complete he typically goes to the top of the south stands to watch the remainder of the game. One game a year, the Redcoats are required to work the entire game to staff the three gates that remain open the entire game.
Redcoats work mostly for OSU sporting events, however they are afforded many opportunities to work at non collegiate activities held on campus. The university plays host to the ‘Buckeye Country Superfest’, commencements, concerts and high school play off games at times.
“I did work the state basketball tournament when it was at the Schottenstein Center,“ said Sharp. ”That was a lot of fun.”
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Wednesday's edition of The Evening Leader.