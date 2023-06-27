Fly Me to the Moon: Top Run 5K

The Fly Me to the Moon: Top Run 5K was held at the Neil Armstrong Airport in New Knoxville on Saturday evening and saw over 400 participants take part.

 Photo by Brent Melton

The Neil Armstrong Airport and the Village of New Knoxville teamed up during the Village’s Independence Day Celebration over the weekend for the ‘Fly Me to the Moon: Top Run 5K’. The run/walk saw participants taking to the airport’s runway starting at 9:30 p.m. while being lead by a DeLorean pace car, but sadly Doc Brown and Marty McFly weren’t present. 

“This is a great community event. We’re sharing with New Knoxville this year as we took over their 5K to help with community involvement and what not,” said Ted Bergstrom, Neil Armstrong Airport’s Manager.

