The Neil Armstrong Airport and the Village of New Knoxville teamed up during the Village’s Independence Day Celebration over the weekend for the ‘Fly Me to the Moon: Top Run 5K’. The run/walk saw participants taking to the airport’s runway starting at 9:30 p.m. while being lead by a DeLorean pace car, but sadly Doc Brown and Marty McFly weren’t present.
“This is a great community event. We’re sharing with New Knoxville this year as we took over their 5K to help with community involvement and what not,” said Ted Bergstrom, Neil Armstrong Airport’s Manager.
“Attendance has been good, we’re a little better than last year,” said Bergstrom. In total, there were 410 participants with the the overall winner being Ashton Fosnaugh from Wapakoneta with a time of 16:35.53, with the top female finisher being Ariyah Pfenning from St. Marys, with a time of 20:41.44. At the event it was announced that both Fosnaugh and Pfenning had beat the Male and Female records, respectively, by over two minutes each.
“Night runs aren’t very common in this area. Its something very different, not to mention being on a runway,” said Eric Kramer the Head Timer of the event who was there from Dave’s Running Shop/Dave’s Performance Footgear. He Said that he and his co-timer had timed runs already earlier in the day, and that night races are a bit different.
“It’s just being ready to deal with the darkness. While timing we use a RFID [radio] system that reads the bibs that the runner wear, but our backup system is visual, so we need to see the numbers,” explained Kramer. He said that when it gets dark it becomes more difficult to read them, and when there are numerous runners crossing at the same time, it can get tricky. “Its not perfect, but we try the best we can.”
“It’s been great. Working together with the Parks Department in New Knoxville has been a wonderful experience and I’m looking forward to doing that in the future to try and keep this thing going,” said Bergstrom. The partnership resulted in shuttles going between the airport and village so that people could move easily from one to the other. It also resulted in people at the airport, being able to enjoy the fireworks as well.
“They’re able to watch the village’s fireworks after its all over,” said Bergstrom.
While the race is now over, Bergstrom has some initial thoughts about next year.
“I think this format has been working. I haven’t looked at what’s for next year quite yet,” said Bergstrom before continuing. “Formatting changes, I don’t have anything super different yet on the horizon.”