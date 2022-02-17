Life Center of Auglaize County visited the St. Marys Rotary Club on Wednesday to discuss what the FLC has been up to these past few months.
Lauck has lived in Wapakoneta for most of her life and has dedicated much of her time to helping people within the community, whether as a teacher or as a member of the FLC. Since the end of 2019, she’s been with the organization and despite it being difficult at times, she has made sure to make the FLC a good place for the people of Auglaize County.
“When Pastor Tim [Benjamin] asked me to come and speak, I was like this is an interesting time because we are going through a few transitions at the Family Life Center,” stated Lauck about the FLC’s current situation. “We have moved our location from St. Marys and we are now at Wapakoneta.”
The organization is making sure to keep moving forward and investing in “flesh and blood instead of brick and mortar.” Lauck is still going to be the director at this time and is aiming to help with client services at this time.
