Flashing lights and Stop Signs: School buses back on the road as school year begin

Headline: Flashing lights and Stop Signs: School buses back on the road as school year begins
By BRENT MELTON
Staff Reporter
With the school year beginning throughout Auglaize County, school buses have returned to the streets as well. Lieutenant John Westerfield Post Commander of Wapakoneta Post 6 of the Ohio State Highway Patrol took some time to talk about what that means for motorists Thursday afternoon.
“It’s kind of simple with the buses. If the lights are on, there is a requirement of course, to stop,” said Westerfield.
With the recent tragedy in Clark County where a child was killed after their bus was hit and overturned, bus safety is more important than ever.
“Yellow is to warn drivers that the bus is slowing and stopping, and they’re getting ready to pickup or discharge children,” said Westerfield before continuing. “Red is no different than a traffic light. If its red, you have to stop.”
The only exception to this rule are divided roadways like Indiana Avenue in St. Marys, by Beer Barrel.
“If a bus is stopped there, the traffic on the other side does not have to stop. Just the lanes going in the same direction as the bus,” explained Westerfield.
When a driver decides to run past a stopped bus, Westerfield explained that a whole chain of events starts.
“The school bus driver calls into their transportation manager,” said Westerfield. He said that most school busses now have cameras on them, and that the type of vehicle and license plate can be recorded.
“They send us the complaints, send the video, and typically what we do is is we’ll make contact with the vehicle owner to find out who was driving,” said Westerfield. From there, if it is determined there was a violation, a citation will be issued. This citation though, isn’t a typical one like a speeding ticket.
“This is an automatic court appearance before a judge,” said Westerfield. He said that if that moves to trial, then the bus driver will be the one to testify about what they observed, and not the trooper who investigated.
Westerfield said that a there are also some known issues, one involves the intersection of State Route 219 and State Route 66, between St. Marys and New Bremen.
“The bus comes off 219, makes a right turn from the stop sign, and immediately has to stop because of the first house,” said Westerfield. He said that the immediate turn and stop, makes it difficult for motorists on the road because the speed limit there is 55 mph.
“Cars are coming at 55 mph. We get a lot of complaints saying that they’re throwing the lights on at the last second,” said Westerfield.
When people see a school bus, Westerfield said it should make people think about what could possibly be happening.
“It goes back to saying that if you see a school bus it could be slowing down or stopping. We give leeway on some of it, but the main thing is we want everybody to be safe. We don’t want kids to get hit, and we don’t want to have what happened in Clark County to happen here,” said Westerfield.
On average, Westerfield said that Auglaize County has between 15 to 20 cases a year where citations are issued.
“Typically we get a lot of violations called in from St. Marys, New Knoxville and New Bremen. Those are our three in Auglaize County,” said Westerfield. He said that a lot of those stem from traffic both coming and going from Crown and Honda.
“When buses are picking up children, then at the end of the day when dropping kids off, thats when those factories are letting out,” explained Westerfield. He noted that because of the population of Auglaize County, there are less incidents that occur. “I don’t want to say we have more than any other counties. We get some, but not as many as other districts.”
With school having started, Westerfield said that he would everyone to slow down when they see a school bus.
“If you see a bus, theres going to be children. They’re on the street and driveway. Slowdown, be safe, and pay attention. If everyone does their part, everyone makes it to school safe,” said Westerfield.