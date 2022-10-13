Bridge Photo

The first half of the pedestrian bridge being built for the city of St. Marys has officially been put up, with the second half expected to be set up soon.

 Photo Provided/Jake Sutton

The city of St. Marys has been working towards the formation of the pedestrian bridge for years now, with their efforts coming to fruition with the first half of the building put into place.

The pedestrian bridge, which was started after a the moving of the middle and high schools, if nearing completion as construction in the area has put up the first half near the school. Director of Public Service and Safety Greg Foxhoven noted that it’s taken plenty of effort for them to reach this milestone.

