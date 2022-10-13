The city of St. Marys has been working towards the formation of the pedestrian bridge for years now, with their efforts coming to fruition with the first half of the building put into place.
The pedestrian bridge, which was started after a the moving of the middle and high schools, if nearing completion as construction in the area has put up the first half near the school. Director of Public Service and Safety Greg Foxhoven noted that it’s taken plenty of effort for them to reach this milestone.
“This project has been in the works for many years and there’s been a lot of people involved in it,” said Foxhoven about the history of the project and what it meant to the city. “The driving force for the decision to put in a pedestrian bridge was of course due to safety.”
The city wanted to help provide a safe route for students to head to school ever since the school was originally moved. The project has cost around $3.3 million, with the city having applied for several grants in order to help fund the project, and it is expected to be fully done within the next couples of weeks.
“What’ll happen is next week, the southern section, which I believe will arrive in two pieces, those two pieces will be assembled in the exit ramp,” said Foxhoven about how the next phase of the project will go. “Once they’re assembled and the roof is attached, a similar process will take place where they’ll have night closures on U.S. 33 where they’ll set the southern half in place.”
According to Foxhoven, the city administration is excited to see the project being completed, especially since their goal of providing safe passage for the students will have been fulfilled. Seeing the “light at the end of the tunnel,” they are eager to see it done after the few delays they’ve had to deal with.
“Our hope is that the community appreciates what’s been done, takes advantage of it and walk or ride bicycles to and from the school complex,” said Foxhoven. He is very appreciative of the work of Superintendent of Community Services and Engineering Craig Moeller, who had played a large role in the project. “Many years ago when we had this conversation, Craig Moeller and his engineering staff have been key to the success of this project.”
This does mean that there will continue to be some issues involving using the exit where the bridge is being set up, with Foxhoven understanding any frustration. It is inconvenient, but the process should only take so much longer before it’s officially done.
“A similar process will happen on the south side. The signs are up and we do apologize for the inconvenience,” said Foxhoven about the matter. Further construction will be done with the public’s safety in mind. “We’re grateful that ODOT (Ohio Department of Transportation) has decided to set the bridge in place at night so that it lessens the impact on the motoring public.”
More information about the project will be available as the situation progresses. Further questions can be asked of the city by perusing their website at CityOfStMarys.net.