The St. Marys Area Resource Team (SMART) is holding a series of events in the coming months to get people together downtown, the first one starting on May 7.
SMART plans on holding an event called the First Fridays of St. Marys, which will go on from May until August on the first Friday of each month. The event will be held in the downtown area of St. Marys, with a slew of activities for anyone that attends.
Josie Slater, a member of SMART, believes it will be a welcome addition to St. Marys events.
