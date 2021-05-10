The St. Marys downtown area received a treat on Friday night when the St. Marys Area Resource Team (SMART) held their very first First Friday.
Starting off a series of events that will go on throughout the summer, SMART held the first First Friday to help bring people to the downtown area and celebrate after the difficult year that was 2020. Though there was some rough weather for part of it, the event went on with very few problems as it went on.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of Monday's edition of The Evening Leader.