The New Bremen Fire Department is celebrating its 100th annual Firemen’s Picnic and this year’s celebration is expected to be a big one.
The event, which had to be canceled last year due to the chaos of the pandemic, is coming back with a vengeance this year due to popular demand.
Seeing as it is also the 100th annual celebration for it, there’s more than one reason for the celebration.
This is especially a welcome celebration by picnic chair New Bremen Fire Department Lt. Jeff Utz, who was put in charge of the event.
“This is the 100th anniversary of the picnic, but really the picnic is an opportunity to us as a department to really give back to the,” Utz said as one of the positives of the event. “And [it’s] to provide an event for everybody to come together and just really show the appreciation we have as a department for the support that we get from the community.”
