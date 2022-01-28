On Friday, a fire broke out on 128 Lakewood Court at around noon, with smoke pouring out of the windows of the residence.
St. Marys Township Fire Chief Chad Hicks called the fire a “total loss.”
All occupants made it out, but one animal did perish from the fire.
Hicks said they believed the fire started in the basement, but cause of the fire was unknown.
Hicks reported that weather conditions made it tough to fight as water lines were freezing.
Fifty-plus firefighters responded to the scene with departments from St. Marys Township, the city of St. Marys, New Bremen, New Knoxville and Montezuma all responding.
The fire is under investigation.