WAPAKONETA — A family is mourning the loss of multiple pets after a fire destroyed their home in the 300 block of East Mechanic Street. Fire departments spent more than an hour Monday morning knocking down a major structure fire. Passerbys noticed smoke emerging from the building.
One of the 911 callers, Madison Stombaugh, noticed smoke and flames coming from the window and door to the building, prompting her to call 911. She noticed other neighbors and a postal worker attempting to gain access to make sure the house was empty. One of those neighbors noticed a dog was near the door.
“He pulled the dog out and was carrying the dog. You could tell the dog didn’t make it,” Stombaugh said.
Family members were not at home when fire fighters arrived.
“There were some family pets that passed away in the fire,” Captain Jacob Shook said. “We found a couple of the dogs.”
The house was fully engulfed from the front to the back when fire fighters arrived at the scene. Shook estimated they used 300,000 to 500,000 gallons of water in extinguishing the fire.
