St. Marys city officials took the first step in finalizing funds for 2021 when members of the finance committee met on Monday to discuss the proposed budget as well as hear supplemental appropriation requests.
Director of Public Service and Safety Greg Foxhoven went over the approximate $62.1 million budget — a decrease of nearly $10 million from the 2020 appropriations of $72,163,052.43 — and added that the city’s actual spending for operations and projects would be $42,323,523.13 if inter-fund transfers are excluded.