FFA students participate in Soil Judging Contest

Tuesday morning saw FFA students from all across Auglaize County converging on a farm field south of Wapakoneta. The students were gathered for a Soil Judging Contest which tasked them with evaluating soil in three separate areas of one field.
“When they’re in the pit they’re evaluating erosion, different textures of the soil which affects drainage,” said Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor for St. Marys City Schools Dillon Muhlenkamp.
Gathered at the pits, and the written test area, where somewhere around 100 FFA members from each school district in Auglaize County. The Auglaize Soil and Water Conservation District helped set the event up.
“We helped get this whole thing set up. We get the contractor out to dig the pits, we get the stakes out here, get the slope setup, get the tent setup, the port-a-johns and everything,” said District Technician Shawn Rose. Rose said that they reached out to all the county schools to participate, and that its his first year at the event.
“Hopefully they get a little bit of learning on conservation, helping to keep our waters clean, and to know how soil works,” said Rose.
Muhlenkamp explained that the students there were being tested on two types of use for soil; farming and urban.
“If you’re going to build a house, what do we need to think about? If you’re going to put a basement in, or have a poorly drained area, that can cause issues. So you have to be considerate about where you’re building things, or how you’re farming as well,” said Muhlenkamp. The field they were testing was a wheat field that had already been harvested, and one that Muhlenkamp said was perfect for testing.
“They’re not super muddy, but they don’t have cover crops out here. It allows them to conserve the soil so next year this will be a cornfield,” said Muhlenkamp.
The kids who were participating were taking part not just by observing, but doing. Kids would hop in and out of the hole that had been dug, examine the marked area to determine what they thought the soil was, and then move on to the next portion of that particular pit.
“I teach my kids that the first step is to pause an look around,” said Muhlenkamp. He said he tells students to consider where they are, the features of the terrain, water sources, hills, or depressions.
“We’re looking to figure out what the major factor are of how the soil forms, and how it drains here,” explained Muhlenkamp.
Muhlenkamp said that once they have the lay of the land, they hop in the pit and looking for drainage issues.
“They’re also going to texture the soil at the surface and subsurface. They’re using their sense of feel to wet it down, and using their fingers to see if its going to be course, sandy, or fine which is like a clay,” said Muhlenkamp. He noted that in Auglaize county, you’re going to find a lot of clays and finely textured soil.
Muhlenkamp said that beyond the practical experience of the soil judging, he hopes that they’ll pick up some leadership skills as well.
“They work individually, but they’re on a team, helping teach others to learn so they can do better on the contest,” said Muhlenkamp. He said that with the students he brought, several want to go back to work the family farm.
“Soil is really important if you want to grow tomatoes or flowers at home. This contest allows them to have a basis of that understanding, and to be able to identify features of soil, and identify what they can plant in certain areas,” said Muhlenkamp.