FFA students participate in Soil Judging Contest

FFA Members from Auglaize County schools participated in a soil judging contest just outside of Wapakoneta on Tuesday morning

 Photo by Brent Melton

Tuesday morning saw FFA students from all across Auglaize County converging on a farm field south of Wapakoneta. The students were gathered for a Soil Judging Contest which tasked them with evaluating soil in three separate areas of one field. 

“When they’re in the pit they’re evaluating erosion, different textures of the soil which affects drainage,” said Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor for St. Marys City Schools Dillon Muhlenkamp.

