The St. Marys FFA has had a busy last couple of weeks, with the chapter recently coming off the State FFA Convention, earning plenty of accolades along the way.
Taking place last week, the students within the chapter showed off what they learned in the past year and received recognition for their hard work. Ranked a top 10 chapter in the state, the students are proud of what themselves and what they did to get here.
“We have top 10 chapter and we also had 15 State Degree kids,” stated Parker Miley. He was proud to note how that made up good percentage out of the 27,500 students that qualified. “[We’re] two percent of all of the Ohio FFA members with State Degrees.”
Students Kaden Brackman and Natalie Imwalle were also happy to note that the chapter was also top 10 in strengthening agriculture and a Gold Medal Chapter. The chapter had to do many interviews to get where they were and they consider it an honor to place.
“We had a very good two days, both chapter wise and individually,” said Brackman about the convention. Seeing as how this was the first one they’ve had in several years, they were happy to get another chance to go into it at all since some will be graduating soon.
The group wasn’t sure what to expect going into it, especially since it was going to be last chance they would get. The work they had to do was strenuous, but they were glad to see the fruits of their labor come into play.
“For these State Degrees, there was pretty rigorous amount of paperwork we had to do and it’s evaluated by people as well,” stated Imwalle. “It was just fun, I was just looking forward to it. I feel like all the nervous stuff happens when you’re interviewing, and you know you’re getting your State Degree before you go, so it’s not like you’re waiting for your results.”
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Saturday's edition of The Evening Leader.