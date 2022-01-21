After years of health issues involving a stroke, high blood pressure and diabetes, Gene Kuck of New Knoxville is in need of a kidney from anyone generous enough to help out.
Anyone familiar with the Village Market & Deli are probably familiar with the couple that run it, Gene and Jane Kuck of New Knoxville. Gene, however, is in need of a kidney transplant due to some hereditary medical issues taking its toll on his body.
“He’s been diabetic since he was 40 and he’s 65 now and he developed high blood pressure in between there,” said Jane about her husband’s condition. This is on top of a stroke he had about six years ago, which had been noted to be severe by the two. “But the diabetes, that’s what’s hereditary. His mom was diabetic, his brother’s and his cousins, all diabetic.”
The combination of all of these issues, along with the medications to treat them, has led to his kidneys being in dire straights. Gene is currently on dialysis three times a week and the two are working to find a donor as soon as possible with the help of he Ohio State Comprehensive Transplant Center.
“We have been assigned a transplant team down there. We have a transplant team coordinator nurse we deal with and they’ve been excellent,” Jane stated. They’ve been going through the screening process as thoroughly as possible in order to find a perfect match with little luck so far, having had to rule out family due to said hereditary issues.
“We had one lady from here in town that made it all the way. She was cleared, perfect match, everything was just falling in line. [It] was perfect, down to me signing papers so she can be paid once she was off work,” said Jane. “Columbus called and said, ‘Well, you have two kidneys, but only one is functioning.’
It hasn’t been an easy experience to endure but they haven’t given up hope yet.
The couple are still looking and would appreciate any help that anyone can give them, with very few requirements needed. Anyone who is willing to give a kidney can call OSU about Gene at 800-293-8965, option 3 or email them at LivingKidneyDonorProgram@osumc.edu in order to see if you qualify.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Friday's edition of The Evening Leader.