As it looks to find more efficient ways to serve its clientele, the Family Life Center of Auglaize County held its grand reopening on Thursday to showcase a more customer-friendly area and more items for young parents at their disposal.
And in celebration of the grand reopening, items went for 25 cents in the FLC's Baby Boutique area, a new Fisher-Price Lamb Cradle and Swing was being raffled off the center was more wide open and easier to shop in.
"It is very different than before," Family Life Center Executive Director Candace Dicke added. "We wanted to find a way to get it all up front. We opened everything up and it has worked out really well."