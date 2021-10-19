NEW BREMEN — A crisp, cool evening was the setting Saturday night for the fall festival that took place at Faith Alliance Church.
Pony rides, various games, contests, dancing and food took over the front parking lot.
Pastor Trent Fledderjohann, who has been with Faith Alliance since 2016, was happy to welcome community members to the church over the weekend.
“It’s been great. I’m happy with the turnout, and I’m glad people are coming out and having fun,” he said.
While the church has held fall festivals in the past, this year’s was a little bigger than previous years as the church has finished its renovation that added 2,800 square feet to the building, providing more room for children’s classroom as well as a new foyer and a renovated sanctuary.
“This is a little bigger than what we’ve done in the past. Just because of opening up the building,” said Fledderjohann. “We’ve opened it up to the communities, invited them into the space to celebrate it.”
