As Easter passes by, Pastor Tim Benjamin of Wayne Street United Methodist Church brought awareness to the St. Marys Rotary Club on Wednesday of a chapel that seems to have fallen off the radar: the chapel at Elm Grove Cemetery.
Benjamin said he had been preparing for the Easter Sunday service weeks before the event started and he found that he ran into a surprising problem when arranging the event — nobody seemed to realize the chapel existed. Despite being around for nearly 121 years, the place is not very well known in the community.
“We’re planning to be out there, and the reaction I got from nearly everyone was, “There’s a chapel in Elm Grove?” Benjamin stated as being the general reaction to the news of the Sunday service. However, this did prompt a reaction from people who could answer a few questions about it. “So what happened was a few people got excited about that decided to do some research.”
Local researchers like Beth Keuneke of the St. Marys Community Public Library were able to give some information to Benjamin about the chapel and its history.
